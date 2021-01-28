Attica Group Orders Three Ferries from Brødrene

Norway-based Brødrene Aa said it has signed a shipbuilding contract with Attica Group, subject to clauses, for three AERO type high-speed catamaran passenger vessels.

The three vessels will be 36 meters in length, carry 150 passengers and operate at a maximum speed of 34 knots. The light carbon fiber construction contributes to low fuel consumption and emissions, Brødrene Aa said, adding that the vessels will be equipped with solar panels that will generate the energy required for lighting and energy consumption of the accommodation areas, further improving energy efficiency.

Construction will begin immediately, and all three vessels, with a total contract value of 220 million NOK ($25.4 million), are scheduled to operate in Greek waters by summer 2022.