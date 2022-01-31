Marine Link
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Augusteijn Takes the Helm at Stolt Tank Containers

January 31, 2022

Hans Augusteijn was appointed President, Stolt Tank Containers (STC), effective February 1, 2022. Photo courtesy STC

Stolt-Nielsen Limited appointed Hans Augusteijn as President, Stolt Tank Containers (STC), effective February 1, 2022.

Augusteijn succeeds Michael W. Kramer, who will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

Augusteijn spent 17 years at Maersk in various leadership roles related to container shipping and logistics before joining Stolt Tankers as Director of Strategy in 2019. In his current role, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing Stolt Tankers’ overall strategy. He holds a degree in Logistics and Transport

