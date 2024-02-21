Aussie Pumps Releases New Bronze Pump

Australian Pump Industries (Aussie Pumps) has launched a 4-inch NiAl bronze self-priming pump with hydraulic drive.

The new pump, called the B4XRA/B HYD34, produces 2,200 lpm and can operate at up to 42psi. It can also lift water through a vertical suction lift of 6m.

Aussie Pumps Chief Engineer John Hales said: “The pumps self-prime. You can see from the big tank that’s designed into the body. When the product is properly primed it will have no trouble fulfilling its suction responsibilities in any installation.”

“Most vessels today have hydraulic capabilities. The hydraulic motor, 34cc/rpm at 100bar (12.5kw) is all that it needs to drive it,” said Hales.

The suction port covers are flanged onto the front of the body. By removing seven bolts, access to the pump for clean out can be easily accomplished.

Apart from reliability, the major advantages of hydraulic drives are their flexibility of mounting. Hydraulic lines are flexible, so ship designers are not hampered by shaft or belt drives.

The machine comes complete with a top-quality mechanical seal with carbon/alumina faces, nitrile elastomers and 316 stainless steel seal casing.

There is a Viton seal option available as well for applications like oily bilge pump out.

Aussie Pumps says the new bronze pump is suitable for barges, ferries, tugs, fishing boats and aquaculture projects.

“We are working on a 316 stainless steel version as well. This may be of interest to some tankers in exceptionally corrosive environments,” said Hales.

Aussie Pumps is a supplier of marine specific pump equipment and a supplier and service station for most Navy platforms.



