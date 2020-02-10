Austal Launches High-speed Ferry

Austal Limited announce that Austal Australia has launched Hull 394, the first of two 118-meter high-speed trimaran ferries currently under construction for Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands.

The aluminum vehicle-passenger ferry, to be known as Bajamar Express, was launched at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard on February 4, and is now in the final stages of fit out, prior to scheduled delivery in the second trimester of CY2020, Austal said.

The vessel will operate on Fred. Olsen Express’ Santa Cruz, Teneriffe and Agaete, Las Palmas routes in the Canary Islands.

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said the launch highlights Austal Australia’s competitiveness in the global shipbuilding industry and continued leadership in trimaran design technology.

“With today’s launch of Bajamar Express, our internationally competitive Australian team has again demonstrated an inherent capability to design and construct advanced, cutting-edge vessels efficiently and cost effectively,” Singleton said.

“Austal developed the world’s first and largest high-speed passenger trimaran ferry, the Benchijigua Express, here in Henderson Western Australia and it is with great pride that we now launch the latest evolution of that highly successful, proven design.

”This latest trimaran will provide Fred. Olsen Express with class-leading seakeeping, improved fuel economy and greater passenger comfort that builds upon the unrivalled reputation of the iconic Benchijigua Express.”

Bajamar Express (Hull 394) is capable of transporting more than 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at speeds up to 38 knots. Along with her sister ship, Bañaderos Express (Hull 395) under construction at Austal Philippines, the ship features an optimised trimaran hull form and is fitted with Austal’s Motion Control technology that delivers a smoother ride and an enhanced on board experience for both customers and crew, the builder said.

Bajamar Express' interior amenities and facilities include multiple bars, kiosks, a retail shop and children’s play area.



