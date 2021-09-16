Austal USA Appoints Murdaugh as President

Australian shipbuilding group Austal Limited announced its Austal USA arm has appointed Rusty Murdaugh as president, effective September 9, 2021.

Murdaugh joined Austal USA in 2017 as chief financial officer, and has been serving as interim president of the company since February 2021. As interim president, Murdaugh led the addition of steel shipbuilding to the Austal USA manufacturing operations and the company’s facility expansion in Mobile by acquiring additional waterfront and services capability on the Mobile River. A U.S. defense industry veteran, Murdaugh previously held leadership positions with Esterline Corporation, Avnet, United Technologies (formerly Goodrich) and Honeywell.

Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg said, “Rusty has overseen a number of significant, positive developments at Austal USA in a short period of time, including the start of construction of new infrastructure to enable steel shipbuilding; and new contracts that position the company exceptionally well for further growth. I congratulate him on his appointment and look forward to working with him to achieve further success in the US and international markets.”

Austal USA board chairman, Larry Cavaiola said, “Over the last six months, the company has secured multiple contracts under Rusty’s leadership and is well-positioned for continued growth. Rusty has a clear strategic vision to grow the company’s business and lead Austal USA’s worldwide operations.”

The appointment comes as Austal USA grows its diverse portfolio of new construction, service and support and autonomous vehicle contracts. The company has submitted a bid to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter stage II program and is executing a preliminary design and concept study for the U.S. Navy’s Light Amphibious Warship program. The company also recently secured two services and maintenance contracts, expanding its post-delivery business.