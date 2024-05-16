Austal USA Names Santamaria CFO

Austal USA, a U.S. shipbuilding subsidiary of Australia's Austal Group, announced it has named Mark Santamaria as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

“Mark’s extensive background in government and commercial contracting environments is a valuable asset to Austal USA,” stated Austal USA president Michelle Kruger. “We are excited to have him on our senior leadership team and look forward to benefiting from his financial management experience.”

Santamaria has served as CFO for several major defense contractors throughout his lengthy career. Before coming to Austal USA, he was CFO and a board member for Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions where he served in a number of roles. Santamaria also had a 24-year career with Lockheed Martin Corporation culminating with a position of Divisional CFO.

Santamaria holds a B.S. in Business Management from Towson University in Maryland. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and completed the financial management program through the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.