Australia Intercepts Illegal Fishers

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has intercepted two foreign vessels and their crews suspected of illegal fishing near Trochus Island, as Operation BROADSTAFF continues to net offenders targeting the Torres Strait and northern Queensland.

Launched in February 2026, Operation BROADSTAFF is a multi-agency operation designed to deter, detect and disrupt illegal foreign fishing across northern Queensland and the Torres Strait.

On Saturday 7 March 2026, an ABF fixed-wing aircraft on patrol first spotted the vessels, triggering an on-water response. ABF deployed a fast response boat and patrol boat ABFC Roebuck Bay and intercepted both vessels, prior to them fishing Australia's waters.

The vessels were boarded by ABF officers who identified a combined total of 1,650kg of salt used to preserve catch and fishing equipment. The crews were then taken to Darwin where they will be subject to further investigation. The vessels will be safely disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.

Local knowledge remains essential in the Torres Strait, with community members providing vital eyes and ears across their Sea Country, as ABF officers continue engaging with local fishers and residents to strengthen two‑way communication and shared awareness of any suspicious maritime activity.

In the first 30 days of Operation BROADSTAFF, the ABF has intercepted seven illegal foreign fishing vessels and seized more than 1.9 tonnes of sea cucumber and 3.5 tonnes of salt. This brings the total number of foreign fishing vessels intercepted in the region to 18 since the beginning of 2026.



