Authorities in French Polynesia Bust Cocaine Shipment to Australia

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Border Force have congratulated authorities in French Polynesia over the reported seizure of about 4.87 tonnes of cocaine intercepted in the Pacific Ocean, with the drugs reportedly bound for Australia.

AFP Commander Stephen Jay commended the work of the authorities in French Polynesia and said: “AFP members posted in the Pacific and Taskforce Thunder members will seek to work collaboratively with authorities in French Polynesia in an attempt to identify persons in Australia who may be linked to this seizure.”

Australian Border Force Acting Commander Maritime Border Command Linda Cappello said: "For those seeking to exploit maritime and supply chains to move illicit drugs the message is clear: coordinated vigilance across the region significantly increases the risk of detection and disruption.”

In October, 2025, AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett launched Taskforce Thunder. Taskforce Thunder seeks to collaborate with Pacific law enforcement partners through AFP members posted across the Pacific to target this serious criminal behaviour.

The AFP supports 29 transnational crime investigation units across the Pacific and provides central coordination of intelligence for the region.

These teams are complemented with a vast network of more than 200 AFP officers across the globe, who work to defend and secure Australia.



