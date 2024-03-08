Autonomous Shipping Company Massterly Opens Operations Center in Norway

Massterly has opened its new Remote Operation Center (ROC) in Horten, Norway as the company transitions from the testing phase to fully-fledged autonomous vessel operational capabilities.

"The opening of the ROC is a milestone in Massterly's history and represents a big step forward for autonomous shipping," said Tom Eystø, General Manager of Massterly, a jointly owned venture between Kongsberg Maritime and the Wilhelmsen Group formed in 2018. "With the support of our owners, including our partners ASKO, Yara and Reach Subsea, we are ready to lead the way in this new and exciting direction for the maritime industry."

Built as a control center to monitor Massterly's portfolio of autonomous ships, the ROC encompasses a wide spectrum of operations, from navigation and maintenance management to safety control.

Currently, the company's portfolio includes the Yara Birkeland, which runs between Yara's factory at Herøya and Brevik, as well as the ASKO boats Marit and Therese, which run between Moss and Horten. Reach Remote, a new concept in the company’s subsea division, will join the fleet in 2024.

"Massterly's Remote Operations Center in Horten is not just a control room; it's a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of maritime operations,” said Pål André Eriksen, Senior Vice President Remote & Autonomous Solutions at Kongsberg Maritime. "Our collaboration has enabled the leveraging of cutting-edge technology and industry-leading expertise, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of autonomous shipping solutions, strengthening Norway's position as a leading nation in maritime innovation."

(Photo: Massterly)