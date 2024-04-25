Avenir LNG Orders Two LNG Bunker and Supply Vessels from Chinese Shipyard

UK-based small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier Avenir LNG has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering in China, a subsidiary of CIMC Enric, for two new LNG bunker and supply vessels.

The two 20,000 cbm LNG bunker and supply vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

The newbuildings will feature new Type C tank designs, lower boil off rates, the latest engine technologies, hull form optimization, and subcoolers which offer carbon emission reductions and minimizes cargo losses compared to other vessels of this size, according to Avenir LNG.

The vessel design is said to enable maximum compatibility and versatility for loading and discharging LNG and BioLNG to a wide range of receiving vessels and terminals.

This order for two new vessels is increasing the company’s fleet by 40% and 80% in terms of total capacity, and is expected to further enhance Avenir’s position as a provider of LNG bunker vessels.

"We are pleased to be returning to SOE for our newbuilding program and continuing our relationship with the shipyard where we successfully built our last four vessels. We look forward to welcoming these two new state-of-the-art vessels to our fleet in 2026 and 2027.

“With the demand for LNG and BioLNG as a bunker fuel set to grow over the next decade, these vessels will play a vital role in ensuring security of supply and decarbonizing global shipping markets,” said Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director.