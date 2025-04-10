Babcock Awarded CIP Contract by UK MOD for Type 31 Frigates

Babcock International Group has been awarded a USD$84 million (£65 million), five-ship contract to deliver the Capability Insertion Period (CIP) for the UK Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates being built by the company at its Rosyth facility in Scotland.

The CIP adds crucial capabilities that will support the ships throughout their life and includes the insertion, testing and enhancement of a number of upgrades that will enhance the Type 31’s military capability.

The activities will take place at Babcock’s facility in Rosyth, utilizing the expertise and experience of the skilled team.

Babcock, awarded the design and build contract in November 2019, is supporting the Royal Navy’s mission to deter aggression and maintain the security of the UK’s interests by delivering the next generation of Royal Navy warships. The Type 31 will be at the heart of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, working alongside the UK’s allies to deliver a UK presence across the globe.