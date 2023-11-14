Babcock CEO Optimistic Aabout Further Type 31 Orders

Babcock’s chief executive is optimistic the company will secure further orders for the Type 31 frigate, and talks are ongoing with three countries who are interested in the ship.

“We’re still optimistic about further export orders,” CEO David Lockwood said in an interview on Tuesday, adding that he had a couple of visits to potential customers planned before Christmas.

“Warships are always political so they’re never done until they’re done.”

Babcock is building the Type 31 frigate for Britain, and Poland and Indonesia have ordered vessels based on the same Arrowhead 140 design. Babcock has an agreement to support Ukraine’s navy, while Greece has in the past been seen as a potential customer.





