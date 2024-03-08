Babcock Delivers Refitted HMS St. Albans to Royal Navy Ahead of Schedule

Defense company Babcock International has delivered Type 23 frigate HMS St. Albans back to the Royal Navy for sea trials three months ahead of the planned schedule, following a refit operation.

Once the current sea trials are completed, HMS St. Albans, with her 178-strong crew, will return to sea as the most advanced, equipped, and capable Type 23 frigate in the Royal Navy’s fleet, boasting next-generation weapons systems and radar, according to Babcock.

During her time in dock, Babcock engineers and other tradespeople spent around 1.2 million working hours carrying out a significant number of updates and upgrades, including a power generation and machinery upgrade, the removal, overhaul and replacement of both propulsion motors, and finally stripping and repainting of the entire hull.

Crew facilities have also been improved and modernized to support the personnel living on board, Babcock said.

“Our skilled teams of engineers, fabricators, technicians, and other experts, with the support of DE&S, the Royal Navy and specialists in our supply chain, worked tirelessly to ensure the complex and extensive refit of HMS St. Albans was a resounding success. Watching her leave for sea trials was a proud moment for everyone involved,” said Gary Simpson, Managing Director of Babcock’s Marine Support business.

“Whether it was the first day at sea – as was the case for many of our less experienced sailors – or returning back to where we feel at home for the more experienced, sailing from Devonport was a big day and we’d like to thank all those involved in making it happen,” added Helen Coxon, Commanding Officer of HMS St. Albans.