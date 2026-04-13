Babcock Extends Future Maritime Support Program with UK MOD

Babcock International Group (Babcock) has agreed a two‑year extension to the Future Maritime Support Programme (FMSP) contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), ensuring the continued delivery of vital fleet and infrastructure support for the Royal Navy’s surface ships.

The agreement maintains the full scope of the existing FMSP contract, covering ship engineering delivery and management for Type 23 frigates, amphibious warfare ships, Sandown minehunters and landing craft vessels.

This work continues to be delivered primarily through Babcock’s facilities at Devonport and Rosyth, where teams provide the expertise, infrastructure and industrial capability required to keep the Royal Navy mission‑ready.