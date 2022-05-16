Babcock Wins 10-year Contract for HMS Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers Dockings

Babcock announced on Monday it has been awarded a 10-year contract to provide dry-dock maintenance for the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth class (QEC) aircraft carriers.

The £30 million contract follows a previous maintenance period where Babcock completed the first docking for HMS Queen Elizabeth at the Rosyth site in 2019 and includes all routine maintenance and repairs that cannot be done when the vessel is afloat. In addition to the scheduled dockings, Babcock will provide facilities for any contingency dockings required over the 10-year contract duration while sustaining and supporting approximately 300 jobs.

The first planned activity will take place next year with a six-week work package.