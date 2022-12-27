BAE Systems Jacksonville Wins US Navy Repair Work

BAE Systems – Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC has been awarded a contract action for maintenance, modernization, and repair of the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) fiscal 2023 Depot Modernization Period.

The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the CNO Availability for managing critical modernization, maintenance and repair programs.

Work will be performed in the ship's homeport of Mayport, Fla. and is expected to be completed by April 2024.

The $119,261,837 firm-fixed-price contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $137,918,372.

BAE Systems was the sole bidder for the competitively procured contract.

USS Lassen (DDG 82) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer built by Ingalls Shipbuilding and commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 2001.