Bahrain: ASRY and Noatum Maritime Form JV

February 23, 2025

Source: ASRY

ASRY has formed a joint venture (JV) with Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, offering a diversified portfolio of maritime solutions for the provision of marine services in Bahrain.

The collaboration aims to sharpen the current marine service offering at ASRY Shipyard on an exclusive basis by leveraging Noatum Maritime’s operational expertise and modern fleet. It will then target external clients within Bahrain.

ASRY CEO, Dr Ahmed AlAbri, said: “Our partnership with Noatum Maritime marks a strategic step in strengthening our maritime services. With their expertise and advanced fleet, we are confident this joint venture will set new standards in efficiency, reliability, and excellence in service. This cooperation is also an important move towards improving maritime services in the region. We firmly believe this collaboration will establish a new benchmark for the maritime industry in terms of quality, efficiency, and service standards.”

