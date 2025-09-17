Baker Hughes Inks Multi-Year Petrobras Deal for Offshore Stimulation Vessels

Baker Hughes has signed a multi-year contract with Petrobras to extend deployment of its Blue Marlin and Blue Orca stimulation vessels, supporting offshore oil and gas production in Brazil’s post and pre-salt fields.

The award, which followed an open tender, also covers the supply of associated chemicals and services.

The vessels will deliver advanced chemical treatments to maximize production in brownfield and greenfield wells, and support well construction through gravel pack and frac pack operations.

Baker Hughes said Blue Marlin and Blue Orca combine trained crews with onboard laboratories, high-pressure pumping systems and chemical storage, enabling multiple stimulation operations without returning to port.

The agreement extends Blue Marlin and Blue Orca’s deployment with Petrobras, as the two vessels have operated in Brazil since 2008 and 2023, respectively.

Earlier in 2025, Petrobras recognized the vessels for their health, safety and environment (HSE) performance, and as of September 1, they have recorded more than 650 perfect health, safety and environment (HSE) days.

The company added that most of the chemicals for the operations will be sourced in Brazil, contributing to the local energy supply chain.

“Stimulation vessels are critical for optimizing production and limiting costly downtime in offshore fields. Blue Marlin and Blue Orca have long histories in Brazil, and the unmatched experience, expertise and capabilities of the vessels and their crews have helped Petrobras make the country’s pre-salt fields among the most productive in the world.

"This latest award further reinforces our Mature Assets Solutions strategy, enabling us to extend life of field, enhance recovery, and deliver greater value for our customers,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.