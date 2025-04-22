Baker Marine Solutions: Global Collaboration for Marine Assurance and Consulting
Baker Marine Solutions (BMS) announced a formal partnership with Seacroft Marine Consultants (EMEA) and M3 Marine Expertise (Asia-Pacific) through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
After establishing a working relationship in recent years, this tri-party alliance formally marks a milestone in enabling cross-regional delivery of Marine Assurance, Marine Warranty, Consulting Services and Dynamic Positioning support across the UK, Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.
Under this collaborative framework, each company will serve as the primary point of service within their respective geographic territories while leveraging the local resources, expertise, and operational capacity of the others.
Together, the companies aim to deliver:
- Streamlined support for marine assurance projects worldwide
- Regionally grounded personnel with global standards of service
- Strategic collaboration on proposals, marketing, and joint engagements
- Strengthen our presence in key global markets