Baleària Dual-Fuel Fast Ferry Newbuild Aces Sea Trials

Baleària’s new dual-fuel Ro-Pax fast ferry Mercedes Pinto achieved a top speed of 38 knots during sea trials ahead of its planned deployment in the Canary Islands, ship designer Incat Crowther informed.

The 123-metre vessel, built by Spain’s Astilleros Armon shipyard in Gijon, is the third Incat Crowther-designed Ro-Pax fast ferry delivered to the Spanish operator.

Mercedes Pinto can carry up to 1,200 passengers and 425 vehicles and features dual-fuel natural gas engines capable of operating on biomethane or hydrogen blends of up to 25%, the company said.

The vessel also includes energy efficiency systems, emissions monitoring equipment and digital passenger services including onboard entertainment and a pet surveillance system.

“The successful completion of sea trials for Mercedes Pinto is a landmark moment for Baleària. The vessel met our expectations during sea trials and we’re looking forward to Mercedes Pinto soon entering service.

“Proudly built in Europe by Astilleros Armon, Mercedes Pinto is testament to Baleària’s commitment to operating a fleet of locally built, cutting-edge, sustainable and technologically advanced vessels that deliver a world-class customer experience for our guests,” said Juan Pablo Molina, Baleària Fleet Technical Director.

“The successful sea trials of the third 123-metre dual-fuel Ro-Pax fast ferry Incat Crowther has designed for Baleària underscores the team’s capabilities.

“Baleària, Incat Crowther and Astilleros Armon have delivered a complex, yet high quality and high performing vessel. The well thought-out systems using high content from the European supply chain and modern interior spaces will allow Mercedes Pinto to offer reliability and an exceptional level of passenger comfort during operation,” added Dan Mace, Incat Crowther Technical Manager.

Mercedes Pinto joins Baleària’s Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas ferries, which operate routes between mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands.