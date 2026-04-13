Balloo Hire Center Appointed by Navantia UK as Equipment Supplier for Belfast FSS Program

Navantia UK has appointed Balloo Hire Centre, part of the Briggs Group, as its preferred hire equipment supplier for the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) program at its Harland & Wolff shipyard, building on a series of recent contracts with local suppliers.

Balloo Hire Center, a long-standing partner to the Belfast yard, will support delivery of the FSS program under a service-level agreement covering 2026 to 2028. The agreement secures competitive rates over the period, with annual reviews, and provides flexibility to scale support in line with operational demand.

While final spend will depend on program requirements, Navantia UK expects a minimum of USD$1.35 million (£1 million) in 2026, with this anticipated to increase as activity ramps up across the FSS build.

Under the agreement, Balloo Hire Center will supply a broad range of essential equipment to support day-to-day operations at the yard. This includes expanded access to electric-powered machinery such as cherry pickers, forklifts, compressors and scissor lifts, supporting Navantia UK’s efforts to reduce on-site CO₂ emissions while enhancing operational efficiency.

The appointment delivers on Navantia UK’s wider local-first approach to procurement, building on its work with Northern Ireland suppliers to support the revitalization of the Harland & Wolff shipyard and ensure that investment from the FSS program delivers tangible economic benefits across the region.