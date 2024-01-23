Baltic Workboats to Build Multipurpose Vessel for Estonia's State Fleet

Baltic Workboats announced it recently signed a contract to design and construct a new multipurpose vessel for scheduled delivery to the Estonian State Fleet in 2026.

The new workboat will be deployed for regular buoy tender works, maintenance of waterways, scientific research, pollution monitoring and response and search and rescue missions in Estonian waters.

Notably, the vessel will be Estonia’s first 100% alternatively fueled workboat that will use sustainable biomethane as the main fuel. In addition, the ship will be equipped with a battery bank that allows the operation of the ship also in 100% electric mode with zero emissions.

The length of the new workboat will be about 40 meters, the width will be about 10 meters and the maximum speed will be up to 12 knots. Exact parameters of the workboat will be determined during the detail design process, the builder said.

(Image: Baltic Workboats)

“We are very pleased that Estonia’s first large workboat operating on alternative fuel will be completed right here in Estonia, on the island of Saaremaa,” said Andres Laasma, Director General of the State Fleet. “The long-term experience and internationally recognized expertise in the construction of various workboats of the Baltic Workboats gives us comprehensive confidence that the vessel will be built according to the highest quality requirements and exactly as needed considering the specifics of Estonian waters.”

Margus Vanaselja, Chairman of the Management Board of Baltic Workboats, said, “When it comes to domestic orders, we perceive the trust of the state and feel a special responsibility. The multipurpose workboat, developed especially for Estonia and based on green technologies, will later become a reference product for export markets,” Margus Vanaselja said.

The value of the contract for the design and construction of a multipurpose vessel is 22 million Euros. The project has been funded by NextGenerationEU, the European Union’s recovery instrument, and national state budget.

(Image: Baltic Workboats)