Friday, November 17, 2017

GulfMark Sails Out of Bankruptcy

File photo: GulfMark Offshore

GulfMark Offshore, Inc. said it has completed its financial restructuring plan and emerged from bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

 
The company’s court-approved reorganization plan went into effect November 14, 2017, and converts approximately $429.6 million of outstanding bonds into equity, and raises approximately $125 million of new equity capital.
 
“GulfMark is now positioned as one of the best capitalized companies in the global offshore industry,” said Quintin Kneen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With significantly improved financial strength, we are poised to build upon the world-class service we provide to our customers while capitalizing on value enhancing opportunities for our shareholders.”
 
