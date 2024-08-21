Barge Confirmed as Earliest Known Wreck in Swan River

A barge wreck found in September last year has been confirmed as the earliest known shipwreck discovered to date in Western Australia's Swan River, the WA Museum said. The barge was identified as one that lost in 1882 while carrying limestone from Fremantle to Perth.

The State Government's release of detailed 3D multibeam surveys of the Swan River riverbed played a crucial role in the initial discovery of the wreck, which was first identified by Maritime Archaeology Association WA President Patrick Morrison and his colleagues Jess Green and Ian McCann.

Following this discovery in 2023, WA Museum Maritime Archaeologist Ross Anderson undertook thorough investigations of the site and historical documents to pinpoint the wreck’s identity, age, and its historical and archaeological significance. Important factors in the identification included the wreck’s design, its precise location and depth, and the presence of a large ceramic demijohn found at the site.

This wreck holds historical importance as it highlights the role of barges in transporting bulk cargoes between Fremantle and Perth during the 19th century, before the advent of motorized transportation.

In addition to its historical value, the wreck is of considerable archaeological interest due to its well-preserved state, which provides insights into the construction and cargo handling methods of typical Swan River barges.

Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman said, "I commend the outstanding work of the WA Museum and Maritime Archaeology Association of WA for integrating state-of-the-art search technology and historical research to find and identify this historic wreck.

"WA has a rich maritime history with more than 1,600 ships wrecked off our vast coastline. It is exciting to see how new technology is unveiling further glimpses into our maritime history.

"Having identified the wreck from 1882, it is protected under the State's Maritime Archaeology Act. While people may visit or dive the wreck, it is important to remember it is an offence to anchor on, damage or remove objects from a protected site."

(Image: WA Museum)