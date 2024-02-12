Barnard Joins Gibdock as Commercial Director

Gibraltar ship repair yard Gibdock announced the appointment of John Barnard as its new Commercial Director.

Barnard brings to the role over 15 years of experience in the shipbuilding and repair business, with a career marked by diverse roles, encompassing technical, commercial and production functions across both defense and commercial markets.

A graduate from the University of Southampton with a Masters in Ship Science in 2008, Barnard began his career as a naval architect at Cammell Laird in the U.K. Barnard has garnered extensive experience as a ship manager, successfully overseeing projects such as military refits, passenger ferry conversions and lengthening initiatives, in-service support contracts and offshore mobilizations and de-mobilizations. Notably, he has served as Project Director for prestigious projects, including three new build ferries and the Type 45 Power Improvement Project. In his previous role as Technical Director at Cammell Laird, Barnard was responsible for leading the technical, bids, estimating and planning teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Barnard to Gibdock at this exciting juncture in our journey," said Simon Gillett, Owner and CEO. "His exceptional track record in managing and leading diverse maritime engineering projects aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to strengthen Gibdock's position as a leading engineering and ship repair facility."

(Photo: Gibdock)