Battery-Powered Cruise Ferry Launched in China

August 23, 2023

Source: China Classification Society

A battery-powered cruise ferry Moli has been launched in Fujian province of China.

The vessel, classed by China Classification Society, was launched at Fujian Funing Shipbuilding.

The 27.66-meter (91-foot), aluminum vessel 102 passengers and has a battery capacity of 840 kWh, providing sufficient power for 70 kilometers (43 miles) of sailing.

This ship will conduct sightseeing tours on the two rivers and four shorelines of Fuzhou (Cangxia WharfJiangxin Park WharfYantai Mountain Wharf).

The Moli is a demonstration project of the “Electric Fujian” series of policies in Fujian Province.

