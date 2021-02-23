Baxter Marine Group Acquires WheelHouse Technologies, Vessel Vanguard & SeaKits

Baxter Marine Group announced it has acquired Wheelhouse Technologies, VesselVanguard and SeaKits Brand.

The combined companies support more than 3,000 commercial, military, charter and recreational watercraft worldwide. Intuitive user tools, mobile applications, work orders, inventory and advanced telematics give owners and operators complete command of their vessel’s operations.

Rick Heine, Baxter Marine Group Chairman, said, “Our goal is to provide the marine industry with the most advanced and intuitive systems to improve vessel reliability, safety, and reduce operational costs significantly.”

Donald Hyde, founder of Vessel Vanguard, added, “We created this application space 10 years ago and it has evolved into an indispensable tool to reduce warranty claims and elevate customer satisfaction. This transaction infuses financial resources and technical expertise driving an innovative customer experience that will be unique in the industry.”

Barry Kallander, founder of Wheelhouse Technologies, Inc. and SeaKits Brand, believes this partnership is a significant next step in the evolution of computerized maintenance management. He commented, “When I founded WheelHouse, our vison was to provide an innovative solution that simplified the management of vessel maintenance, spare parts and documents. As the industry continues to get more complex, I see this acquisition as a way to continue to build on the promise we made to our customers.”

Baxter CEO April Stercula said, “With the collective experience of the executive team coupled with the industry capability and expertise of Vessel Vanguard and Wheelhouse personnel, I am confident we will revolutionize the way boats and commercial vessels are maintained and supported.”