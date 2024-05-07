Marine Link
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Bean Tapped to Succeed Ian Gooch as London P&I Club CEO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 7, 2024

James Bean will succeed Ian Gooch as London P&I Club CEO, subject to regulatory approval. Credit: London P&I Club/James Bean

The London P&I Club said that Ian Gooch will be stepping down during the year from the role of CEO after 15 years as CEO and 21 years as a Director of A.Bilbrough & Co., the company that manages The London P&I Club.

Subject to regulatory approval, Ian Gooch will be succeeded by James Bean, from NorthStandard P&I Club.

A qualified Solicitor, Bean has worked within the marine insurance industry since 2005 and was appointed to the NorthStandard’s senior leadership team in February 2023. Prior to that he was the Group Managing Director at the Standard Club.

