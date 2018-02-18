Belships Updates Fleet Status

M/S Belnippon was delivered from Imabari Shipbuilding in January and has been fixed on time charter to Cargill for 10-13 months at USD 11,500/day, says a statement from Oslo-based bulk ship operator Belships.

Belships concentrates on the dry bulk market, with 6 modern Supramax/Ultramax in service.

M/S Belstar, M/S Belnor and M/S Belisland have continued the long-term contracts to Canpotex of Canada. Canpotex is one of the world's largest exporters of potash, a fertilizer product imported in large volumes by countries such as China, India and Brazil.

M/S Belforest and M/S Belocean are both on time charter to Cargill. M/S Belocean was recently extended to Cargill for 6-8 months at USD 10,150/day effective from 1st February.

All ships have sailed without significant off-hire. Technical management is handled by Belships Management (Singapore), with a total fleet of 12 ships under technical management.

Belships' remaining newbuilding program with Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan includes one 63 000 dwt eco-design Ultramax bulk carrier on a long-term T/C-in agreement incl. purchase option for delivery within first half 2020.

Belships' vessels are fully covered until October 2018 when M/S Belocean becomes open, followed by M/S Belforest in November and M/S Belnippon in January 2019. The company is well positioned for a dry bulk market that we believe will be strengthening in 2018-19.

Focus remains to continue developing Belships as an owner and operator of modern bulk carriers to reputable counterparts, building a portfolio of quality ships and robust charter parties that will generate distributable cash flows.