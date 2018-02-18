Marine Link
Belships Updates Fleet Status

By Aiswarya Lakshmi

February 18, 2018

M/S Belnippon. Photo: Belships ASA

 M/S Belnippon was delivered from Imabari Shipbuilding in January and has been fixed on time charter to Cargill for 10-13 months at USD 11,500/day, says a statement from Oslo-based bulk ship operator Belships.

 
Belships concentrates on the dry bulk market, with 6 modern Supramax/Ultramax in service. 
 
M/S Belstar, M/S Belnor and M/S Belisland have continued the long-term contracts to Canpotex of Canada. Canpotex is one of the world's largest exporters of potash, a fertilizer product imported in large volumes by countries such as China, India and Brazil. 
 
M/S Belforest and M/S Belocean are both on time charter to Cargill. M/S Belocean was recently extended to Cargill for 6-8 months at USD 10,150/day effective from 1st February.
 
All ships have sailed without significant off-hire. Technical management is handled by Belships Management (Singapore), with a total fleet of 12 ships under technical management.
 
Belships' remaining newbuilding program with Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan includes one 63 000 dwt eco-design Ultramax bulk carrier on a long-term T/C-in agreement incl. purchase option for delivery within first half 2020. 
 
Belships' vessels are fully covered until October 2018 when M/S Belocean becomes open, followed by M/S Belforest in November and M/S Belnippon in January 2019. The company is well positioned for a dry bulk market that we believe will be strengthening in 2018-19.  
 
Focus remains to continue developing Belships as an owner and operator of modern bulk carriers to reputable counterparts, building a portfolio of quality ships and robust charter parties that will generate distributable cash flows.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

