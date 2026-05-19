Berg Propulsion Reshuffles Leadership Team

Berg Propulsion has reorganized its leadership structure as part of a planned transition aimed at supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Philip Chaabane had assumed the role of chief executive officer (CEO) at the company, effective May 1, while Stefan Sedersten would remain executive chairman focusing on growth initiatives.

Berg Propulsion also moved Jon Töyrä from chief financial officer (CFO) to chief operating officer (COO) with overall responsibility for operations, while Helena Lennerstedt had joined the management team as supply chain director.

The company said the changes build on its existing structure following several years of growth and operational expansion.

“We know where we are heading. This reorganization ensures we have the right structure and leadership in place to continue moving forward,” said Philip Chaabane, CEO of Berg Propulsion.