Berge Named SVP Global Regulatory Affairs at Corvus Energy

Energy storage systems (ESS) supplier Corvus Energy has appointed Kolbjørn Berge as senior vice president global regulatory affairs effective February 1.

Previous to joining Corvus Energy, Berge worked for the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), responsible for the decarbonization of shipping. Berge’s focus has been safety and regulations for green solutions and the design of current national and international maritime regulations. He has been involved in numerous projects and a driving force in developing the regulations for the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), batteries, hydrogen, methanol and ammonia on board ships.

Further, Berge has been a Norwegian delegate in the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a representative in the European Sustainable Shipping Forum, member of the Norwegian government’s strategy committee Maritime 21 in addition to a range of other green shipping programs and initiatives.

“Kolbjørn is perhaps one of the most experienced people in this area worldwide,” said Halvard Hauso, chief commercial officer at Corvus Energy. “We are very pleased to have him on board our team.”

Berge enters a newly created position where he will assume responsibility for ensuring that all existing and new Corvus product lines meet evolving safety and regulatory requirements. He will also work actively towards forums, clusters, maritime organizations, and authorities to ensure that the maritime industry’s rules and regulations adapt to the green shipping of the future.

“Together, we are building a new industry, and the industry must be proactive and take responsibility for developing the right requirements and regulations that support development and contribute to safety and security for all. As Corvus Energy assumes a leading role worldwide in this green transition, Kolbjørn Berge will play an important role globally,” Hauso said.

Kolbjørn Berge knows Corvus Energy, its products and the organization through years of collaboration.

“I have followed the company closely since the start of our projects, and I know how they drive development with focus on continuous improvement of quality and safety. It is about professionalism, ethics and knowledge. In addition, Corvus has great ambitions, which was important for my decision to accept the position. I look forward to contributing to the decarbonization of shipping together with a fantastic team,” Berge said.

“Everything that can be electrified will be electrified. Batteries have proven to reduce emissions and save costs for almost every vessel type. Batteries are also part of all future fuel solutions,” Hauso said. “To meet the enormous growth anticipated, the industry must ensure that products are safe, and that regulations are developed so that the transition to green shipping takes place quickly and in a controlled manner. By creating this new leadership position and hiring Kolbjørn Berge with such extensive experience, Corvus Energy is demonstrating that safety and leadership in the industry are the highest priorities.”