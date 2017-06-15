Volvo Penta Names Bering VP, Marine Sales

Jens Bering has been appointed to the executive team of Volvo Penta of the Americas as vice president, marine sales, the company announced.

Bering, who has 20 years of experience with Volvo Penta, will provide strategic direction for the company’s North America marine sales segment, with responsibility for commercial and leisure marine sales in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“Jens brings the breadth of experience to the role, having worked in engineering, sales and product management throughout his successful career with Volvo Penta,” said Ron Huibers, president of Volvo Penta of the Americas. “He is respected by employees, industry peers and customers alike, with a demonstrated record of bringing innovation to the marine market.”

Bering began his career with Volvo Penta in 1997 as an applications engineer and then product management executive. Rising through the company with increasing responsibility, he was named to head the product management department in 2013. In this role, Bering supported sales meeting objectives, managed product pricing and profitability, created and conducted technical sales training and integrated new products into the Volvo Penta offerings.

Originally from Denmark, Bering holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Aalborg Technical Institute.