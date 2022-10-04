Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Extends Crew Payment with ShipMoney

ShipMoney has expanded its agreement with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) to include the ship manager’s global fleet.

Extending the existing agreement to the worldwide fleet reinforces BSM’s commitment to digitizing its payment processes to enable greater financial management efficiencies for all crew wages and CTM payments while offering seafarers freedom and flexibility to manage their wages.

ShipMoney is a purpose-built proprietary digital account management system which enables bespoke scalable payment solutions.

“The reason for the deepened cooperation with ShipMoney is their deep understanding and vast experience with implementing and managing crew payment programs, their excellent Client Management and Training Teams and their seamless integration with our own crewing software. But above all, Shipmoney now offers our seafarers from all nations the opportunity to receive wages digitally and to have complete control and access to their wages while onboard ship. The implemented payment process reduces the need for large amounts of cash to be delivered onboard and to administer individual crew wire payments sent to home bank accounts,” said Dennis Moehlmann, / Project Manager for BSM.