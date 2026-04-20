BGN Orders Four Dual-Fuel VLGCs from South Korean Shipyard

Dubai-based energy and commodities trading group BGN has signed a contract with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of four new dual-fuel Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs).

The vessels, each with a capacity of 90,000 cbm, will be built in Korea and delivered by 2029, strengthening BGN’s position in the global LPG market and enhancing its integrated trading and logistics capabilities.

Designed to operate on both conventional and lower-emissions fuels, the newbuilds are also capable of carrying ammonia, supporting BGN’s growing focus on transition fuels and cleaner energy solutions.

This latest investment represents BGN’s commitment to scaling its shipping capacity, strengthening strategic partnerships, and building a modern, future-ready fleet aligned with evolving global energy demand.