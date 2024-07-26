BHGI Hires Addison Pope

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced it has hired Addison Pope as a naval architect. Pope holds a bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from Webb Institute.

Before joining BHGI, Pope interned at Viking Cruises in Louisiana. During his time there, he created reports detailing the yard’s progress and various vendors. He collected and organized river and wave data, assembled speed trial information, performed squat calculations, and completed a concept vessel design. Additionally, he interned at Snow & Company in Washington, where he assisted with production engineering for small steel and aluminum boats. Pope performed weights and centers calculations on new pilot and workboat designs, along with other small projects.