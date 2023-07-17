BHGI Hires Naval Architects Althouse and Kennedy

Bristol, R.I. based naval architecture, marine engineering and consulting firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) announced the continued expansion of its naval architecture and marine engineering firm with two new hires: Taylor Althouse and Kasey Kennedy.

Althouse joined BHGI as a Naval Architect. Althouse graduated from the University of Michigan with a Master of Science in Engineering in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. During his time at the University of Michigan, Althouse interned at Hornbeck Offshore Services, LLC. in Covington, La., where he gained experience completing intact and damage stability calculations, creating trim and stability booklets, and developing tank sounding tables for the company’s various vessels.

Kennedy joined BHGI as a Naval Architect. Kennedy graduated from Webb Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. During her time at Webb, Kennedy interned at BHGI, Metal Shark and BLOM Maritime, Inc. where she assisted naval architects and marine engineers with internal projects utilizing Rhino, AutoCAD, and Excel. Kennedy is also a member of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME), and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science, and Technology (IMarEST)