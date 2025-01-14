Bibby Marine Inks Shipbuilding Contract for eCSOV with Spanish Shipyard

Bibby Marine has signed a new shipbuilding contract with Spanish shipyard Armon to build its electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV) for offshore wind industry.

The eCSOV will feature a battery system complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines offering alternative green operating solutions.

With the capability to operate solely on battery power for a typical full day of operations, the range of the vessel will allow for passage from field to port and return.

Integrating digitalization and AI into the vessel’s design will be key to maintaining and improving its efficiently over its life, according to Bibby Marine.

Located in Vigo, Spain, Armon has been operating since 1963, and its selection follows Bibby Marine’s move away from the original shipbuilders Gondan.

“We are excited to launch this vessel, as we understand that its delivery will be a game changer for our industry, speeding up our journey to achieve net zero emissions and leave other operators in our clean wake.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside our new partners Armon and move to the next stage of our project. The delivery of this vessel will bring our clean vision to life, confident it will mean significant advancements to our industry,” said Nigel Quinn said, Bibby Marine’s CEO.

“The complexity of the eCSOV underscores its importance, not only as a technological challenge but as a statement of commitment to a cleaner and greener future.”

“At Armon, we have been deeply focused on developing solutions that significantly reduce emissions, and this vessel allows us to further demonstrate the expertise we have built in this critical area,” added Laudelino Alperi, Armon’s CEO.