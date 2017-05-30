Vard Confirms Fishing Vessel Contract for Aker BioMarine

Vard Holdings Limited (VARD), one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is pleased to announce that the contract for the design and construction of one krill fishing vessel for Aker BioMarine in Norway has been confirmed.

The contract had been announced on 14 February 2017, with effectiveness of the contract still subject to certain conditions, including customary financing conditions. All conditions have now been fulfilled and the contract has become effective.

The new and innovative vessel of VARD 8 10 design is specially developed for sustainable fishing operations in Antarctica . The vessel will measure 130 meters in length, have a beam of 23 meters, and will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology for environmentally friendly operations.

Delivery is scheduled from Vard Brattvaag in Norway in 4Q 2018. The hull of the vessel will be built by Vard Tulcea in Romania

Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. The company develops krill-based ingredients for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

The company’s fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and all the way to customers around the world.