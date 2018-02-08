Marine Link
Friday, February 9, 2018

India Exempts Biometric Enrolment to Promote Cruise Tourism

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 8, 2018

File Photo: Union Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari addressing the Media after the event at the exclusive preview of "The Dawn of Cruise Tourism in India" in Mumbai on August 8,2017

File Photo: Union Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari addressing the Media after the event at the exclusive preview of "The Dawn of Cruise Tourism in India" in Mumbai on August 8,2017

 In order to promote cruise tourism in the country the Government of India has exempted cruise tourists arriving with e-visa from the requirement of biometric enrolment for the major ports, said Union Minister of State for Shipping  Pon. Radhakrishnan.

 
The exemption will be in effect in the ports of Mumbai, Cochin, Chennai, Mormugao and New Mangalore for a period of three years till 31st December, 2020.
 
The Government has also taken steps for customer-friendly and hassle-free immigration regime for cruise passengers such as implementation of e-visa and e-Landing cards at the five ports.
 
The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to handle cruise vessels and cruise passengers have been revised in November, 2017 in consultation with the stakeholders and have been implemented at the five major ports which receive cruise vessels.   
 
The revised SOPs inter alia provide for submission of documents/data electronically, seamless entry and exit processes with Access Control & RFID for vehicles and persons and simplified Port Health Organization clearance procedure.  
 
It further provides for e-Landing card for shore excursion, doing away with face to face checks except at the first of entry and last port of exist and allowing carrying of valid  photo I-card for Indian cruise passengers on  domestic leg instead of the passport.
 
The Government also proposes to upgrade the Cruise Terminal at Mumbai Port and construct a new terminal at Cochin Port at cost of Rs. 197 crore and Rs 25.72 crore respectively. The proposed projects are slated to be completed by August, 2019 and February, 2020 respectively.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News