BIO-UV Group Announces New Leadership Appointments

France-based BIO-UV Group, a specialist in UV-, ozone-, salt-electrolysis- and AOP-based water-treatment technologies, has announced three senior appointments to support and strengthen the company’s expansion across new and existing markets.

The changes include the appointment of Jean-Philippe Picard de Muller as Deputy General Manager of BIO-UV Group, the promotion of Steven Brady to Managing Director of Triogen in the United Kingdom, and the arrival of Patrice Garrigues as European Sales Director for the Group’s pool division.

Jean-Philippe Picard de Muller, who succeeds Simon Marshall as Deputy General Manager, joined the company in June 2024 and has since overseen the after-sales and services division, now the Group’s most profitable activity and the one forecast to deliver the strongest growth momentum over the coming years. His role continues to focus on service performance, long-term customer support and new operational systems that form part of the Group’s wider digitalization work.

An engineer specializing in mechanics, he previously spent more than 18 years with the Fives Group, holding operational and management positions in France, the United Kingdom, the United States and China. His familiarity with international industrial environments, combined with experience in organizational transformation, positions him to support BIO-UV Group’s next strategic cycle as the demand for environmentally responsible water-treatment solutions increases globally.

In the UK, Steven Brady has been promoted to Managing Director of Triogen, the Group’s subsidiary dedicated to ozone- and UV-based water-treatment systems. Since joining Triogen last June, he has developed a clear view of the company’s production and procurement landscape and has worked across teams to improve engineering-operations alignment. His background includes senior roles at Harland & Wolff, where he oversaw production strategy and site optimization, and at BAE Systems, where he delivered operational-efficiency and innovation programs in a regulated industrial environment.

Steven Brady. © BIO-UV Group

Steven’s remit now includes advancing the next phase of Triogen’s development by strengthening design office capability, improving cooperation between sales and technical teams, and building momentum across internal projects. His experience in industrial transformation and structured change programs is expected to support Triogen’s growth as the subsidiary continues to integrate more closely with BIO-UV Group’s wider activities.

BIO-UV Group has also appointed Patrice Garrigues as European Sales Director for the pool division. He brings sector-specific experience in commercial development and product-launch strategy.

Patrice Garrigues. © BIO-UV Group