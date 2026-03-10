BIRNS Announces New Engineering Manager

Cable, connector and lighting company BIRNS, Inc. has appointed Sophia Bruner as the company’s new Engineering Manager.

She leads BIRNS’ cross-functional engineering teams, overseeing the design, development, and scaling of products to achieve quality, cost, and delivery objectives. She is also responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating all design and manufacturing engineering activities.

With more than 30 years of expertise across manufacturing, engineering, quality engineering, and operations, Bruner brings both skill and progressive leadership experience to her new role at BIRNS.

Prior to joining the company, she held senior leadership roles including Senior Engineering Manager at Tesla, Director of Quality at Veev by Lennar, and Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Sikorsky Aircraft/Lockheed Martin, supporting complex products in highly regulated and fast-paced environments.

“I’m excited to join BIRNS and to work alongside such a talented team dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions for demanding subsea and nuclear environments,” said Bruner. “I look forward to contributing to the continued innovation, quality, and operational excellence that our customers rely on, while helping strengthen collaboration across engineering and manufacturing.”



