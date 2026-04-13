Blue Ctrl to Supply Automation Software for Cable-Laying Vessels

Blue Ctrl AS has been selected as the automation software supplier for two new next-generation cable-laying vessels for OMS Group. The vessels will be built at Ulstein Verft with delivery in 2028, and Ulstein Power & Control AS holds the contract for the integrated power and automation systems.

Blue Ctrl will deliver the X-CONNECT platform, a fully integrated software solution for monitoring, alarm management, automation, and power and energy management. The delivery also includes Blue Box data acquisition and solutions for real-time analysis and decision support. The system will form a central part of the vessels’ technical infrastructure, contributing to high operational reliability, efficient energy use, and reduced emissions.

The new vessels are designed for demanding operations and high regularity, with clear ambitions in sustainability and reduced emissions. X-CONNECT has been developed to support these goals through intelligent control, real-time data, and decision support for crew and operators.