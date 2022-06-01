Marine Link
Thursday, June 23, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Blue World, Tuco Marine to Develop Methanol Fuel Cell-powered Workboats

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 1, 2022

Blue World and Tuco have agreed to develop and demonstrate a flexible methanol fuel cell solution for electric workboats.

The Blue World methanol fuel cell technology is designed to provide a green alternative to the maritime industry and depending on boat type, the flexible fuel cell-powered solution can be used for auxiliary power or propulsion. 

The methanol fuel cell system provides low maintenance, has zero SOx, NOx, and particle emission as well as a CO2 neutral operation. Tuco supplies ProZero series, a range of fast boats for professionals. 

The collaboration between Blue World Technologies and Tuco has been established through the BlueDolphin project, in which Aalborg University is also a partner. The BlueDolphin is a development project for smaller vessels, e.g. workboats that will be powered by a fuel cell system running on liquid methanol. The project funding has been granted by EUPD to support the development and demonstration of methanol fuel cells in workboats.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week