BMT, Penguin Commission Hybrid-electric Vessel for Singapore MPA

A hybrid vessel for the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), co-developed by BMT and Penguin Shipyard International, was recently commissioned.

The hybrid-electric aluminium catamaran, dubbed MPA Guardian, is a 35-mpatrol boat designed to conduct patrolling activities, search and rescue, oil spill response, drone operations and salvage support. It will also be used as the government’s test bed for new technologies and equipment.

With accommodation for up to 24 people and a state-of-the-art wheelhouse, MPA Guardian will be deployed in a command-and-control role during multi-vessel operations, and as first responder in a wide variety of missions.

Further extending the vessel’s rescue capabilities is a 7m fast rigid-inflatable rescue boat, mated with a unique Launch And Recovery System (LARS) that was jointly developed by BMT and Penguin.

The vessel propulsion system is a hybrid-electric system based on a combination of electric and diesel mechanical propulsion. To best fulfil its operating duty the vessel can operate in different modes. In full-electric, zero-emission mode, MPA Guardian can cruise silently at six knots for up to three hours.

The vessel can also operate in a diesel-electric mode to achieve continuous medium speed operation. In this mode, power is drawn from one of the two main engines to propel both shafts while recharging the batteries. This mode offers a significant advantage by way of emissions reduction and reduced wear and tear on the engines.

In her conventional diesel mechanical mode, MPA Guardian can run at a top speed of close to 27 knots. In this mode the electric generation capability offered by the hybrid system also removes the need for diesel generators sets onboard.