BMT Promotes Hedd to Americas Sales Director

BMT announced it has promoted Lee Hedd to Regional Sales Director in the Americas, responsible for the expansion of technical and engineering services into new and existing markets including commercial, energy, government and security, and military.

“It is a very exciting time for our company as we respond to growing market demands across the region. We can see strong growth potential in all aspects of our business from engineering and environmental consulting through to our energy focused segments. I am looking forward to working alongside our partners and clients as we solve some of the biggest challenges in the coming years,” Hedd said.

Lee joined BMT in 2021 as a Business Development Manager in Canada where his primary focus was on the maritime sector.

A naval architect and business development professional with 30 years of experience in the acquisition and leadership of marine design and commercial research and development projects within the international marine, offshore and ship-building industries, Hedd’s career has included advancing commercial and technical roles in the marine industry while developing expertise in strategic management and in the implementation of complex client engagement work.

His professional experience covers a diverse array of the marine industry including in-service support, high speed vessel design, shipyard technical liaison expertise, developing concepts for novel marine vehicles, assessing vessel operations in ice covered waters, through to consulting on offshore structure mooring and survivability.