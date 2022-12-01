BMT Unveils New Crew Transfer Vessel Model

BMT has unveiled its new 32-meter hybrid propulsion crew transfer vessel design, citing industry demand for lower carbon emissions, capacity, and prolonged offshore operations.

"Crews and engineers’ safety and comfort are fundamental to BMT’s approach with this design. Spaces around the vessel have been carefully arranged to improve workflow. The wheelhouse has been designed to offer outstanding visibility to facilitate crew transfers. The superstructure is resiliently mounted and significantly reduces noise and vibration," BMT explained.

According to the company, at 32 meters (105ft), the vessel’s size has been increased for a larger cargo deck area and increased load capacity. This will enable the vessel to play an increased role during the windfarm construction phases, with the ability to carry more equipment in support of the larger ships, BMT said.

This design features BMT’s Active Fender System, "an essential feature that enhances transfer capability in a wider range of sea states, as well as the safety of the technician transfer in challenging sea conditions and reduces the potential for impact damage to the vessel or turbine structure."

“BMT collaborates with many industry-leading shipyards around the world, meticulously working through each area of the design. Our team is a pioneer in the CTV market with over 60 vessels currently in-service in Asia, Europe, and the USA. With this design we are pushing the envelope, offering a significant steppingstone towards achieving net zero,” says Jonathan Cotgreave, BMT’s Lead Naval Architect.