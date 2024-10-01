BOEM Approves New Jersey's First Offshore Wind Project

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has approved the Atlantic Shores South project plan to construct and operate two wind energy facilities.

The Atlantic Shores South Offshore Wind Projects 1 and 2 have the potential to generate up to 2,800MW of renewable energy—enough to power nearly one million homes.

“Securing these critical approvals enables New Jersey’s first offshore wind project to start construction next year and represents meaningful progress in New Jersey achieving 100% clean energy by 2035,” said Joris Veldhoven, Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

Both leases are approximately 8.7 miles offshore New Jersey at their closest points. The approved construction and operations plan includes up to 197 total locations for wind turbine generators, offshore substations, and a meteorological tower, with subsea transmission cables potentially making landfall in Atlantic City and Sea Girt.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is a 50:50 partnership between Shell New Energies US and EDF-RE Offshore Development, a subsidiary of EDF Renewables North America.