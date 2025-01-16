Marine Link
Monday, January 20, 2025
BOEM Finalizes Offshore Wind Fisheries Mitigation Guidance

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2025

© Leigh Trail / Adobe Stock

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized guidance aimed at mitigating the impacts of offshore wind energy projects on commercial and for-hire recreational fisheries.

It provides a national framework for addressing social and economic impacts on the fishing industry and establishes clear processes for the offshore wind industry to address potential disruptions to fisheries. It ensures consistency and promotes fair treatment of fishermen, regardless of their home or landing port.

The guidance emphasizes early engagement and transparency with fishing communities, encouraging lessees to document interactions. Recommendations in the guidance address design considerations, safety protocols and financial compensation processes. Compensation measures extend through construction, early operations and decommissioning, ensuring comprehensive coverage for affected fisheries.

The guidance does not include floating offshore wind, as BOEM is developing separate guidance specific to floating infrastructure.

