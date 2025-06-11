Bolidt Acquires Boteka to Consolidate Cruise Industry Position

Bolidt has acquired a majority stake in Florida-based Boteka, a move intended to consolidate Bolidt’s position in the global cruise industry.



As a specialist in prefabricated elements for cruise ships, Boteka has worked exclusively with Bolidt products during a 14-year relationship that has seen the two parties serve major operators including Norwegian Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, and Celebrity Cruises. The collaboration has covered both newbuild and retrofit projects.



In line with Bolidt’s ‘all-under-one-roof’ principle, the acquisition will allow the Dutch company to accelerate its development of custom-made solutions while enhancing its efficiency, planning, and flexibility in cruise ship projects. It also strengthens Bolidt’s presence in the United States and increases its manufacturing capacity with an additional production facility in Miami.

Under the terms of the expanded cooperation, Boteka will continue to develop prefabricated synthetic elements at the Miami production facility and oversee their installation, inspection, and measurement on board the vessel, while Bolidt remains exclusively responsible for sales activities.