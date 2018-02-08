Bollinger Delivers USCGC Richard Snyder (FRC 27)

Eric Haun is web editor of MarineLink.com and contributor to Maritime Reporter...

Louisiana shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards said it delivered the U.S. Coast Guard’s 27th Fast Response Cutter (FRC), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, on February 8, 2018 in Key West, Fla.

The vessel’s commissioning is slated for April, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, N.C.

The 154-foot patrol craft USCGC Richard Snyder is the 27th vessel in the Coast Guard's Sentinel-class FRC program, and the first be stationed in Atlantic Beach. Previous cutters are stationed in Florida, Puerto Rico, New Jersey, Alaska, Mississippi and Hawaii.

“FRCs already in commission have seized multiple tons of narcotics, interdicted thousands of illegal aliens and saved many lives,” said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger president & CEO. “The FRC program is a model program for government acquisition and has surpassed all historical quality benchmarks for vessels of this type and complexity. The results are the delivery of truly extraordinary Coast Guard cutters that will serve our Nation for decades to come.”

Bollinger built the FRC from a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708.

The FRCs have a flank speed of 28 knots, state-of-the-art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26 foot cutter boat, the builder said.

Each FRC is named for a Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. FRC 27 is named after Richard Snyder, who was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action during an amphibious assault on Biak Island during World War II.