Bollinger Delivers USCGC Richard Snyder (FRC 27)
Louisiana shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards said it delivered the U.S. Coast Guard’s 27th Fast Response Cutter (FRC), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, on February 8, 2018 in Key West, Fla.
Louisiana shipbuilder Bollinger Shipyards said it delivered the U.S. Coast Guard’s 27th Fast Response Cutter (FRC), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder, on February 8, 2018 in Key West, Fla.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe